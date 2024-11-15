Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the October 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Hyundai Motor Price Performance

Shares of HYMTF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.21. Hyundai Motor has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $69.27.

About Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the AZERA, SONATA, VELOSTER, i30, ELANTRA, ACCENT, i20, and i10 names; SUVs under the TUCSON, SANTA FE, KONA, PALISADE, CRETA, and VENUE names; commercial vehicles under the STARIA, H-1, and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 6, IONIQ 5, NEXO, SANTA FE Hybrid, SONATA Hybrid, AZERA Hybrid, KONA Electric, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Hybrid, and i30 Hybrid names.

