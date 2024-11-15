Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Here’s Why

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.20. 77,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 145,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.
Hywin Trading Down 5.0 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 million, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of -0.11.
Hywin Company Profile
Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, asset management, health management, insurance brokerage, and other financial services in China. It operates through two segments: Wealth and Health. The company distributes asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, as well as equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing and cash management products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hywin
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?
Receive News & Ratings for Hywin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hywin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.