Icahn Enterprises Announces Conditional Partial Redemption of 6.250% Senior Notes due 2026

On November 15, 2024, Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) disclosed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it, along with Icahn Enterprises Finance Corp., collectively referred to as the Company, instructed Wilmington Trust, National Association, as the Trustee, to issue a notice of conditional partial redemption to holders of the Company’s outstanding 6.250% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”).

Get alerts:

The redemption, slated for December 16, 2024, involves the potential redemption of up to $500,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of the 2026 Notes. The redemption price is set at 100.000% of the principal amount of the 2026 Notes to be redeemed, along with accrued and unpaid interest up to, but not including, the Redemption Date. It is anticipated that the proceeds from the ongoing offering of 10.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2029 will be used to finance the redemption of the 2026 Notes. The Offering is expected to conclude on November 20, 2024.

However, the redemption is contingent upon the successful closure of the Offering as well as the fulfillment of customary conditions. It is essential to note that this current report does not serve as an official notice of redemption, and there exist uncertainties regarding the fulfillment of the conditions requisite for the redemption to proceed.

For further details and updates, investors are encouraged to refer to the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This news articles serves as a report on the recent corporate developments within Icahn Enterprises L.P. as per the 8-K filing on November 15, 2024.

This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as investment advice. Readers are advised to conduct further research or consult with financial professionals before making any investment decisions.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Icahn Enterprises’s 8K filing here.

About Icahn Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

Recommended Stories