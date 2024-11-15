ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 226,273 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 101,997 shares.The stock last traded at $143.52 and had previously closed at $154.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ICFI shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ICF International from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICF International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.67.

ICF International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.61.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $517.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.02 million. ICF International had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

Insider Activity at ICF International

In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 1,417 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total transaction of $234,003.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,189.70. The trade was a 2.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $225,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,805. This represents a 28.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,823 shares of company stock worth $1,165,078. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ICF International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ICF International in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ICF International during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ICF International during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in ICF International by 25.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

