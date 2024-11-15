Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL) Insider Acquires A$200,129.00 in Stock

Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Robinson acquired 67,000 shares of Incitec Pivot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.99 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of A$200,129.00 ($131,663.82).

Incitec Pivot Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get Incitec Pivot alerts:

Incitec Pivot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Incitec Pivot’s previous Final dividend of $0.05. Incitec Pivot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -128.57%.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile

Incitec Pivot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Turkey, France, and internationally. It offers ammonium nitrate, nitrogen-based fertilizer, ammonia, di/mono-ammonium phosphate, and single super phosphate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Incitec Pivot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incitec Pivot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.