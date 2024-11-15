Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Shares Down 4.5% – What’s Next?

Independence Gold Corp. (CVE:IGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 289,823 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 262,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Independence Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22.

Independence Gold (CVE:IGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Independence Gold Corp. will post -0.065625 earnings per share for the current year.

Independence Gold Company Profile

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in Canada and North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts Project comprising six claim groups and consist of seventy mineral claims covering an approximately 8,840 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia; and the Laidman Project comprising six mineral tenures covering an approximately 10,800 hectares located in the British Columbia.

