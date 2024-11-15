Insider Buying: Australian Dairy Nutritionals Limited (ASX:AHF) Insider Buys A$50,844.05 in Stock

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Limited (ASX:AHF – Get Free Report) insider Peter Nathan purchased 2,421,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$50,844.05 ($33,450.03).

Peter Nathan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Peter Nathan bought 4,300,000 shares of Australian Dairy Nutritionals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$81,700.00 ($53,750.00).

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Company Profile

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated producer of dairy products in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Dairy Farms and Nutritional Powders segments. It owns and operates dairy farms and dairy livestock for the production and sale of fresh raw milk for conversion to milk and milk products.

