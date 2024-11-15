Insider Buying: First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Insider Acquires 105,214 Shares of Stock

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 105,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$42.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,495,794.22.

FNSC Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 25,774 shares of First National Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$38.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,000,288.94.

On Thursday, September 19th, FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 16,565 shares of First National Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$39.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$650,010.60.

Shares of FN stock traded up C$0.11 on Friday, hitting C$42.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,464. First National Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$35.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,280.61, a current ratio of 8.92 and a quick ratio of 10.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.708 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 64.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FN. CIBC increased their target price on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$42.67.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

