Insider Buying: Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Senior Officer Purchases C$448,753.20 in Stock

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny purchased 19,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.96 per share, with a total value of C$448,753.20.

Savaria Stock Performance

SIS opened at C$22.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.56. Savaria Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.92.

Savaria Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Savaria and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cormark downgraded shares of Savaria from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.50.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

