Insider Buying: Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Senior Officer Purchases C$448,753.20 in Stock

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny purchased 19,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.96 per share, with a total value of C$448,753.20.
Savaria Stock Performance
SIS opened at C$22.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.56. Savaria Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.92.
Savaria Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Savaria
Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.
