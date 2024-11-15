Insider Selling: Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Director Sells 4,002 Shares of Stock

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 4,002 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $317,798.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,456.69. This trade represents a 7.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.16. 581,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,199. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.38. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $512.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.59 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 24.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AX. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Axos Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Axos Financial by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Axos Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Axos Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

