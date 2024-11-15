Insider Selling: Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Major Shareholder Sells $104,109.39 in Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $104,109.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,303,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,560,561.56. This trade represents a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, November 7th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 42,150 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 75,000 shares of Bristow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $2,962,500.00.

VTOL opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.97. Bristow Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.34. Bristow Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $365.12 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTOL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,698,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bristow Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,492,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,031,000 after buying an additional 87,969 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Bristow Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,554,000 after buying an additional 92,086 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC grew its stake in Bristow Group by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 434,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,583,000 after buying an additional 88,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 321,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 45,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Bristow Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

