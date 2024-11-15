Insider Selling: Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) EVP Sells $95,811.36 in Stock

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 1,392 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $95,811.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,885.90. This trade represents a 13.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Comerica Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $70.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.51. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $42.55 and a 1 year high of $71.63.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.49 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 71.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,386,000. Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in Comerica by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,230,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,621,000 after purchasing an additional 161,181 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth about $383,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Comerica from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comerica from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Comerica from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.81.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

