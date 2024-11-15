Insider Selling: Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Director Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.01, for a total value of C$2,802,000.00.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE K traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,972,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,151. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$6.46 and a twelve month high of C$14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.97. The firm has a market cap of C$16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on K shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on K

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.