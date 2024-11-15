Insider Selling: Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO) CFO Sells $56,000.00 in Stock

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) CFO Vineet Agarwal sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vineet Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 17th, Vineet Agarwal sold 10,216 shares of Korro Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $799,504.16.

Korro Bio Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of KRRO opened at $49.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.92. Korro Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $98.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Korro Bio ( NASDAQ:KRRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by $0.29. On average, equities research analysts predict that Korro Bio, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Korro Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $649,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Korro Bio by 1.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 1,137,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,515,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in Korro Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,419,000. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Korro Bio in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Korro Bio from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Korro Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

About Korro Bio

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

Featured Stories

