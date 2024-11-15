Insider Selling: PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) CEO Sells $1,289,419.56 in Stock

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) CEO Steven A. Michaels sold 27,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $1,289,419.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,209 shares in the company, valued at $19,310,572.71. This represents a 6.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
PROG Stock Performance
Shares of PRG stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 2.11. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.86 million. PROG had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PROG Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROG
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the third quarter worth about $19,079,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PROG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,794,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,932,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,500,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PROG by 497.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 133,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of PROG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Loop Capital raised shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stephens began coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PROG from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PROG
About PROG
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PROG
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- What are earnings reports?
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.