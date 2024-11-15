Insider Selling: The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director Sells $86,010.02 in Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPLGet Free Report) Director Joseph Scalzo sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $86,010.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,350.90. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph Scalzo also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 12th, Joseph Scalzo sold 147,200 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $5,425,792.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 6th, Joseph Scalzo sold 25,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $899,750.00.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average of $34.95. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $43.00.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPLGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.07 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 10.46%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Simply Good Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 79,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMPL. Stephens dropped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

