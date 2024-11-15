Insight 2811 Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOV stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.04. 12,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,519. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.30. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $156.16 and a 12-month high of $196.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.