Insight 2811 Inc. Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 9.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 99,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 47,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 78,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 534,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,910,000 after purchasing an additional 33,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.09. The company had a trading volume of 941,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,429,287. The company has a market capitalization of $222.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.03 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

