INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC) Trading Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56.50 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.76). Approximately 81,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 298,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.79).

INSPECS Group Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a market cap of £56.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 54.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 57.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.51.

INSPECS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

INSPECS Group plc designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear, lenses, and OEM products worldwide. The company offers its products under the JOSEPH, CAT, Viktor & Rolf, Hype, Henri Lloyd, Barbour, Liberty, O’Neill, Lyle & Scott, SUPERDRY, RADLEY LONDON, Temperly London, TED BAKER LONDON, MINI, L.A.M.B., Barbour International, Marc O’Polo, TALBOT RUNHOF Eyewear, BUFFALO David Bitton, Free Country, BOTANIQ, SAVILE ROW Titanium, SAVILE ROW, BRENDEL Eyewear, FREIGEIST, HUMPHREY’S eyewear, JOS ESCHENBACH, and TITANFLEX brands through optical and retail outlets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for INSPECS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INSPECS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.