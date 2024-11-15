IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 370 ($4.76) and last traded at GBX 378.50 ($4.87). 431,866 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 434,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 380 ($4.89).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on IHP shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.15) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 335 ($4.31) to GBX 400 ($5.15) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get IntegraFin alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IHP

IntegraFin Stock Performance

IntegraFin Company Profile

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 369 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 356.49. The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,371.88, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 8.80 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

(Get Free Report)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.