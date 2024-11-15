IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 370 ($4.76) and last traded at GBX 378.50 ($4.87). 431,866 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 434,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 380 ($4.89).
Several equities research analysts have commented on IHP shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.15) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 335 ($4.31) to GBX 400 ($5.15) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.
IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.
