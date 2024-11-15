Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Cut by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,609 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Intel were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Intel by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 24,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,197 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 222,628 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 22,364 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Intel by 2,910.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 28,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 27,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,708. This trade represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. New Street Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Hsbc Global Res lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Daiwa America raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.12.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $25.03 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

