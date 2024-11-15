Intellectus Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $138.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.52 and a 200 day moving average of $155.31. The company has a market capitalization of $225.31 billion, a PE ratio of 125.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.37 and a 1 year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $513,150,048.94. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

