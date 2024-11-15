Intellectus Partners LLC Buys 44,915 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,915 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at $1,311,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 96.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 209,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 103,123 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 154.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 67,799 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 4.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,472,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 347,155 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 141,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 64,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OBDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $37,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,420.32. The trade was a 38.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:OBDC opened at $14.82 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.37.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.93%.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.