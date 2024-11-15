Intellectus Partners LLC Grows Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,345 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 61.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $330.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.13.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This trade represents a 4.66 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

