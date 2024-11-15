Intellectus Partners LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

SLV stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.42. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $31.80.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

