Intellectus Partners LLC Lowers Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $407.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $480.88 and a 200 day moving average of $515.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $94.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.98 and a 12 month high of $567.26.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $593.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stephens reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $589.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $539.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,915.22. This represents a 46.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.