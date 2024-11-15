Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 3,850 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 0.8% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,636,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $501,184,000 after buying an additional 276,287 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $493,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,925 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,160 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,189,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,912,000 after purchasing an additional 364,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PayPal by 14.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,166,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $183,789,000 after purchasing an additional 409,322 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $85.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.76. The stock has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $87.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PayPal from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.45.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

