International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IMXI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Money Express from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of International Money Express from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of International Money Express from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Money Express currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.23. 27,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,424. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.38. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $23.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 47,385 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 324,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after buying an additional 69,250 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at $562,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 147,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 45,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 111,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

