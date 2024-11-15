Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.1% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSMU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,785. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.94. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $22.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

