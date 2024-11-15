Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 3.91% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.52. 1,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427. Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a one year low of $78.07 and a one year high of $98.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.13.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

