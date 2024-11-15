Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $509.95 and last traded at $511.40. 6,057,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 38,152,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $512.91.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $487.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $473.42.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,904,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516,210 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,571 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,513,000 after purchasing an additional 894,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $304,591,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

