Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $509.95 and last traded at $511.40. 6,057,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 38,152,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $512.91.
Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.7 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $487.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $473.42.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 GARP Stocks Offering Strong Growth: Aptiv, Allstate, Barrick
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Mouse Rising: The Iger Investment Pays Off for Disney Investors
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Can CAVA Stock Be the Next Chipotle? Earnings Can Help
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.