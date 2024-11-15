Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) EVP Eric Swayze Sells 1,194 Shares

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $45,276.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,396.96. This trade represents a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Swayze also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 16th, Eric Swayze sold 53 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $2,030.43.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.51. 248,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,919. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.91. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $54.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on IONS shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $220,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $8,952,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $2,096,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $2,404,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $959,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

