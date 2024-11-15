iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Cut by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 718.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 103,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,182,000 after acquiring an additional 53,637 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 214,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,595,000 after buying an additional 35,211 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $592.10. 439,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,045,246. The company’s 50 day moving average is $577.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $555.03. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $450.19 and a twelve month high of $603.09. The company has a market capitalization of $510.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

