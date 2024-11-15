iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,554,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,702 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.8% of Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Linscomb Wealth Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $96,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 120,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 33,565 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $327,000. Nwam LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 59.2% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 32,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 414.0% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 13,033 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.18. 3,015,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,033,209. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average is $60.55. The firm has a market cap of $89.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $66.75.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.