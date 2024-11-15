iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:HYG)

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 472,263 put options on the company. This is an increase of 53% compared to the average daily volume of 308,718 put options.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.16. 3,467,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,250,211. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.45 and a twelve month high of $80.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,933.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,903,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,083.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 2,820,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,493 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,581,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,932,000 after purchasing an additional 89,667 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,943,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 528.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 682,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,636,000 after buying an additional 573,840 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

See Also

