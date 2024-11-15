iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Holdings Raised by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 68,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after buying an additional 17,988 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $287.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.23. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $212.37 and a 12 month high of $290.50.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

