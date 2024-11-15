iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Position Increased by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJK. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 159,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 392.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJK opened at $94.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.01 and a 200-day moving average of $90.00. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $97.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.