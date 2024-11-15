iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,085 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 159,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 392.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSEARCA IJK opened at $94.94 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $97.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.01 and a 200 day moving average of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
