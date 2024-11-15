iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $8,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $159.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.22. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.84 and a fifty-two week high of $161.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

