JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Should You Buy?

JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.85 and last traded at $12.68. 436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77.

About JAKOTA K-Pop and Korean Entertainment ETF

The KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF (KPOP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KPOP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Korea-listed stocks that are engaged in the entertainment and interactive media & services industries. KPOP was launched on Aug 31, 2022 and is managed by KP Funds.

