James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

James Hardie Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE JHX opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average of $34.41. James Hardie Industries has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $43.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.76.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,162,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 313,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,697,000 after acquiring an additional 89,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

