Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 62.3% from the October 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Jardine Matheson Price Performance
Shares of JMHLY stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. Jardine Matheson has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $43.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.46.
Jardine Matheson Company Profile
