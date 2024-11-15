Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 62.3% from the October 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jardine Matheson Price Performance

Shares of JMHLY stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. Jardine Matheson has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $43.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.46.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transport businesses in China, Southeast Asia, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.