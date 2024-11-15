Jefferies Financial Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Stock Price

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $41.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

NYSE:AMN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.22. 93,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,203. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $80.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.13.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $687.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.08 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 17.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $90,810.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,595. This represents a 6.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 232.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

