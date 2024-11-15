Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,343 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 977.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.21.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $85.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $87.16. The stock has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 58.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $8,494,125.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,507,639.29. The trade was a 8.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,828,815.04. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,141 shares of company stock worth $16,904,519 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.