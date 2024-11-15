Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Hold Rating

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on JMIA
Jumia Technologies Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jumia Technologies
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $705,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 16.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jumia Technologies
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?
Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.