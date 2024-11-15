JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT) Short Interest Update

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the October 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
JX Luxventure Stock Up 10.4 %
JXJT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. 185,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,725. JX Luxventure has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $8.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48.
JX Luxventure Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JX Luxventure
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?
Receive News & Ratings for JX Luxventure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JX Luxventure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.