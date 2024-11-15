JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT) Short Interest Update

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the October 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

JX Luxventure Stock Up 10.4 %

JXJT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. 185,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,725. JX Luxventure has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $8.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48.

JX Luxventure Company Profile

JX Luxventure Limited provides tourism services and supplying related products in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in Technology, Tourism Service, and Cross-Border E-Commerce segments. It engages in the sale of packaged group tour services; and provides health care, personal care, cosmetics, maternal and child, pet-related, universal cuisine and household products, and pre-owned electric cars through online and offline platforms.

