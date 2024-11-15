KCM Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.3% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $37,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 82,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 25,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 446,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,265,000 after purchasing an additional 23,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 10,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $1,797,624.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,665.80. This represents a 30.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,597 shares of company stock valued at $53,268,499 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Dbs Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE PG traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.79. 1,712,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,638,685. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $142.50 and a 52-week high of $177.94. The firm has a market cap of $397.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

