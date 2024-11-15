KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $21.66 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $21,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 23,422.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 279,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,841,000 after acquiring an additional 278,722 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 800.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 144,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,186,000 after acquiring an additional 128,117 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 132,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,527,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.43. 11,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,972. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.18. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $200.45 and a 12 month high of $278.60.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

