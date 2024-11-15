KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 83 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,974 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.8% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 30.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 41.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.06. 538,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,003. The company has a market cap of $152.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $196.23 and a one year high of $287.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.68 and a 200 day moving average of $243.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.14%.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.84.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

