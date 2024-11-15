Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.74 and traded as low as $9.40. Keppel shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 4,152 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Keppel to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on KPELY
Keppel Stock Down 0.5 %
Keppel Company Profile
Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Keppel
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- How Whitestone REIT is Transforming Sunbelt Retail Growth
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.